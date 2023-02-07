Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI

Gas price falls again, heating oil and diesel also down

Prices for gas, heating oil and diesel are all down on P.E.I. Tuesday morning in an unscheduled change by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Change reverses trend of recent weeks

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
A Petro-Canada sign showing the price of gas.
The price of gas fell back to close to where it was at the start of the year. (Richie Bulger/CBC)

Prices for gas, heating oil and diesel are all down on P.E.I. Tuesday morning in an unscheduled change by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The price of gas also fell on Friday.

Since Thursday, the minimum price at the pump for gas is down 11.5 cents to $1.559 per ltire.

The maximum price for heating oil, unchanged on Friday, fell 6.3 cents on Tuesday to $1.733.

The minimum price at the pump for diesel, which was up a few cents on Friday, dropped back 6.9 cents to $2.313.

Prices for all three were mostly steady through the first half of January but began to climb at the end of the month.

Gas, which had been up over $1.70, is now just a couple of cents more than it was New Year's Day.

With Tuesday's decreases, heating and diesel are still about 10 cents more than they were at the start of the year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kevin Yarr

Kevin Yarr is the early morning web journalist at CBC P.E.I. Kevin has a specialty in data journalism, and how statistics relate to the changing lives of Islanders. He has a BSc and a BA from Dalhousie University, and studied journalism at Holland College in Charlottetown. You can reach him at kevin.yarr@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now