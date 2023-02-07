Gas price falls again, heating oil and diesel also down

Prices for gas, heating oil and diesel are all down on P.E.I. Tuesday morning in an unscheduled change by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The price of gas also fell on Friday.

Since Thursday, the minimum price at the pump for gas is down 11.5 cents to $1.559 per ltire.

The maximum price for heating oil, unchanged on Friday, fell 6.3 cents on Tuesday to $1.733.

The minimum price at the pump for diesel, which was up a few cents on Friday, dropped back 6.9 cents to $2.313.

Prices for all three were mostly steady through the first half of January but began to climb at the end of the month.

Gas, which had been up over $1.70, is now just a couple of cents more than it was New Year's Day.

With Tuesday's decreases, heating and diesel are still about 10 cents more than they were at the start of the year.