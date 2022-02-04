Skip to Main Content
Gas prices break another record on P.E.I.

Fuel prices increased in P.E.I. this Friday, bringing the price of gas in the province to another record high. 

Another record for the second week in a row

Julie Clow · CBC News ·
Gas prices broke another high price record Friday. (Mitch Cormier/CBC)

Across the board, gas, heating oil and diesel are all up 3 cents a litre. 

That means self-serve, unleaded, regular gas now costs between $1.53 and $1.54 cents a litre at the pumps. 

The previous record price was set during the last price adjustment, on Jan. 28th. 

Heating oil is $1.30 a litre. The maximum price for diesel is just over $1.68.

The price of gas on the Island is part of a trend of increasing prices across Canada.

Experts say geopolitical tensions are behind the recent increases. 

