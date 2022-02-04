Gas prices break another record on P.E.I.
Fuel prices increased in P.E.I. this Friday, bringing the price of gas in the province to another record high.
Another record for the second week in a row
Fuel prices increased in P.E.I. this Friday, bringing the price of gas in the province to another record high.
Across the board, gas, heating oil and diesel are all up 3 cents a litre.
That means self-serve, unleaded, regular gas now costs between $1.53 and $1.54 cents a litre at the pumps.
The previous record price was set during the last price adjustment, on Jan. 28th.
Heating oil is $1.30 a litre. The maximum price for diesel is just over $1.68.
The price of gas on the Island is part of a trend of increasing prices across Canada.
Experts say geopolitical tensions are behind the recent increases.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?