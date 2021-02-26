P.E.I. gas price up 15.9% this year
The minimum price of a litre of regular, self-serve gasoline rose 3.5 cents overnight, a continuation of a steady increase that goes back to the end of last year.
Gas, diesel and furnace oil prices all on the rise
The price was set at $1.21, the highest since July of 2019.
Gas prices crashed during the early months of the pandemic, but recovered to sit around $1 a litre at the pump for most of the last half of the year. The current upward trend started in December. On Jan. 1 the price was $1.05.
Diesel and furnace oil prices have also been increasing.
The minimum pump price of diesel was up 2.3 cents to $1.27. Furnace oil was up 2.1 cents to a maximum of $0.96.
For the year, diesel prices are up 11.9 per cent and furnace oil 15.4 per cent.
