P.E.I. gas prices creep above 2020 levels
Diesel and heating oil prices also above last year’s
Gas prices crashed on P.E.I. with a lack of demand last spring at the beginning of the pandemic, and while there are still many travel restrictions in place, prices are now higher than they were at this time last year.
The minimum price at the pump for a litre of regular, self-serve gasoline is up a little over one cent Friday for the third week in a row. At this time last year the price of gas was falling.
It's been enough to move prices above the mid-February 2020 mark. The current price is $1.14. On Feb. 12 last year it was $1.08.
Prices for heating oil and diesel are also above 2020 levels.
Heating oil was up three cents a litre Friday to $0.91. Last year at this time it was $0.89.
Diesel was up 3.4 cents to $1.22, 5.9 cents higher than the price on Feb. 12, 2020.
