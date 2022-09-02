Fuel prices drop on P.E.I., while earning margins for retailers bumped up
Gas down 6.9 cents a litre after new margin factored in
The price of gas, diesel and heating oil dropped on P.E.I. Friday morning.
Gas is down by 6.9 cents a litre, diesel by 7.9 cents and furnace oil by 7.1 cents after taxes.
The adjustments were approved by the Island Regulatory Appeals Commission.
The decreases were actually larger, but IRAC also approved temporary increases in earnings margins for retailers — one cent for gas and diesel, and a half-a-cent for furnace oil — that brought the price back up slightly.
Retailers had asked for a three cent increase, and a consultant hired by IRAC suggested about a two cent increase.
IRAC said these new margins are temporary while more investigation and analysis is done, including any changes to wholesale margins, which remain unchanged.
The minimum price at the pump for gasoline on P.E.I. is currently $1.653 a litre, while diesel sits at $2.111. The maximum price for furnace oil is $1.589.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?