PEI

P.E.I. gas, diesel, heating oil prices take another big drop

The retail price of petroleum products is down for the second time this week.

Propane prices also down

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
The gas price has been more than $1.30 most of this year, but is edging down close to that mark now. (Mitch Cormier/CBC)

Before tax prices went down five cents a litre for gas, diesel and heating oil on Wednesday. On Friday morning gas and diesel prices fell another five cents, and heating oil another four cents.

After tax, the minimum price for a litre of self-serve, regular gasoline was down 5.8 cents to $1.30. Diesel was down 5.7 cents to $1.40. The maximum price for heating oil dropped 4.2 cents to $1.08.

While this level of price drop in a week is very unusual it is not unprecedented. On Oct. 15, 2008 the price of gas fell 10 cents overnight.

Propane prices, unchanged on Wednesday, were also down Friday.

Price changes varied by retailer, and were down between 4.6 and 5.5 cents per litre.

Gas prices reached record highs in October, reaching $1.48 on Oct. 22. At the time, analysts were predicting the price would remain high.

The price has been relatively high, more than a $1.30 a litre for most of the year.

