Gas prices up again

After taking a break last week, the price of gas on P.E.I. rose once more on Friday.

The price increase was part of a regular weekly review of petroleum product prices from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The minimum price for a litre of regular, self-serve gasoline was up 2.3 cents to $1.02, just below the pandemic high of $1.03 on Aug. 28. On Nov. 6 it was $0.93.

Diesel, heating oil and propane prices were also up.

Minimum for self-serve diesel: Up 2.3 cents per litre to $1.11

Maximum for heating oil. Up 2.1 cents per litre to $0.80.

Propane prices vary by retailer. Here are the maximum prices per litre for bulk delivery.

Irving: Up 1.2 cents to $0.76.

Kenmac: Up 1.3 cents to $0.76.

Superior: Up 1.5 cents to $0.76.

Parkland: Up 0.3 cents to $0.75.

Noonan: Up 1.3 cents to $0.76.

Due to the holidays, the regularly scheduled price reviews from IRAC will move to Thursdays for the next two weeks, with Friday reviews resuming Jan. 8.

