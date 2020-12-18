Gas prices up again
After taking a break last week, the price of gas on P.E.I. rose once more on Friday.
Diesel, heating oil, propane prices all up
The price increase was part of a regular weekly review of petroleum product prices from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
The minimum price for a litre of regular, self-serve gasoline was up 2.3 cents to $1.02, just below the pandemic high of $1.03 on Aug. 28. On Nov. 6 it was $0.93.
Diesel, heating oil and propane prices were also up.
- Minimum for self-serve diesel: Up 2.3 cents per litre to $1.11
- Maximum for heating oil. Up 2.1 cents per litre to $0.80.
Propane prices vary by retailer. Here are the maximum prices per litre for bulk delivery.
- Irving: Up 1.2 cents to $0.76.
- Kenmac: Up 1.3 cents to $0.76.
- Superior: Up 1.5 cents to $0.76.
- Parkland: Up 0.3 cents to $0.75.
- Noonan: Up 1.3 cents to $0.76.
Due to the holidays, the regularly scheduled price reviews from IRAC will move to Thursdays for the next two weeks, with Friday reviews resuming Jan. 8.
