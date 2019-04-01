P.E.I. gas prices up 5 cents with carbon tax

Prices for gas and diesel were up overnight Sunday, as a federally-imposed carbon tax came into effect.

The tax is 4.4 cents a litre on gas and 5.3 cents on diesel.

The tax implementation came at the same time as the regular start-of-month price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The rack price for gasoline— the price before retail and wholesale markups and taxes — was unchanged. With HST on top of the carbon tax, the price for regular, self-serve gasoline is up 5 cents to $1.198.

The rack price of diesel fell one cent. With the higher taxes the net difference is up 4.9 cents to $1.325.

Islanders have been receiving a provincial tax break at the pumps since Jan. 1 to help offset the carbon levy.

Heating oil prices are unchanged.

Propane prices are down, with the amount varying by retailer.

Irving: Down 0.8 cents to $0.781 per litre for bulk delivery.

Kenmac: Down 1.4 cents to $0.778 per litre for bulk delivery.

Superior: Down 1.5 cents to $0.789 per litre for bulk delivery.

The next scheduled price review is April 15.

