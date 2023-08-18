Islanders get small break in prices for heating oil, diesel

After weeks of steady increases, the price of heating oil and diesel on P.E.I. was down Friday morning, but Islanders did not get so lucky with gas prices.

It was the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The minimum price at the pump for gas was up 2.3 cents to $1.88.

The minimum price at the pump for diesel was down 3.5 cents to $1.99.

The maximum price for heating oil was down 3.1 cents to $1.53.

Prices for all three fuels have been on the way up since the end of June, but the cost of heating oil and diesel rose more sharply.

Since June 30 the price of heating oil is up 51.3 cents, diesel is up 40.8 cents, and gas is up 29.3 cents.

The next scheduled price review from IRAC is Aug. 25.