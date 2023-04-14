Gas price on P.E.I. rises again as diesel and heating oil fall
The price of gas rose overnight on P.E.I. in an upward trend that has continued since last month, while prices for diesel and heating oil are slightly down.
Prices of gas up since March 17
It was the regularly-scheduled price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
The minimum price at the pump rose 5.3 cents for gas to $1.748 per litre.
Diesel was down 2.3 cents to $1.746. The maximum price for heating oil also fell marginally by 2.1 cents to $1.173.
Gas prices have been on an upward trend since March 17 when it was the lowest for 2023.
Meanwhile, heating oil and diesel have been heading downward. Their prices are at the lowest for the year so far.
The next scheduled review from IRAC is April 21.
