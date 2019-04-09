Gas prices up on P.E.I.

The price of gas on P.E.I. was up overnight in an unscheduled price change from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The minimum price per litre for regular, self-serve gasoline was up 3.6 cents to $1.23.

There was no change in the price of heating oil, diesel or propane.

The last price review was April 1. At the time the rack price of gas did not change, but the price was up at the pump with the introduction of the carbon tax.

Gas prices have been increasing steadily since Feb. 1, when they were 97 cents a litre.

IRAC noted gas prices are up across the country, and the prices on the Island are still lower than in Moncton, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

The next scheduled price review is April 15.

