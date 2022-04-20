Gas price takes unscheduled mid-week jump

Prices for gas, diesel and heating oil are all up Wednesday morning on P.E.I.

This was an unscheduled price review by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The minimum price at the pump for a litre of self-serve regular gasoline is up 5.7 cents to $1.73. Diesel is up 6.9 cents to $2.13, and heating oil 6.3 cents to $1.70.

Petroleum product prices have been mostly steady through April after a volatile month of March.

Prices rose sharply following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia at the end of February. The price of gas rose almost 30 cents in two weeks, before falling back almost 20 cents in the following 10 days.

Until Wednesday the price of gas had not changed in April. Diesel and heating oil prices had fallen slightly.

The next scheduled price review by IRAC is Friday.