Gas and diesel up in weekly price adjustment for P.E.I.
The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission's weekly petroleum pricing announcement for Friday has gas, furnace oil and diesel up across P.E.I., but propane prices will remain the same.
Gas goes up by 0.5 cents per litre
The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission's weekly petroleum pricing announcement for Friday has gas, furnace oil and diesel up across P.E.I., but propane prices will remain the same.
Pump prices for regular unleaded gasoline are up 0.5 cents a litre and will now range from $1.15 to $1.17 per litre tax included.
Furnace oil is also up by 1.6 cents per litre and the maximum price for furnace oil is $0.94 per litre including taxes.
With diesel up 1.1 cents per litre pump prices for self-serve diesel will range from $1.24 per litre to $1.25 per litre.
Propane prices remain unchanged since last week's adjustment and will remain at $0.70 to $0.71 per litre before tax.
IRAC's next scheduled price adjustment is Aug 30.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.