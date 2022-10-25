Driving season is back, but P.E.I. gas price is still down

The price of gas was down once again on P.E.I. Friday morning, at a time of year it would normally be going up.

It was part of the regular weekly price adjustment from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The minimum price at the pump for gas dropped 5.8 cents to $1.58 a litre.

As people around North America start travelling more again after winter demand for gasoline goes up, which normally pushes up the price. From 2018 to 2022 the first price adjustment in May has seen gas prices on P.E.I. go up an average of 3.4 cents, and in those five years it never fell.

Prices for heating oil and diesel were also down.

The maximum price for heating oil price was down 5.2 cents per litre to $1.00. This continues a slide that goes back to early March.

In the 16 price adjustments since March 3, the price of heating oil has fallen 13 times, held steady twice and gone up just once. In the process, it has fallen almost 80 cents.

This is the lowest price for heating oil since the end of August 2021.

The price of diesel, central to costs for farmers and fishermen as their season begins, was also down.

The minimum price at the pump fell 5.7 cents to $1.56, the lowest price since the end of January.

The next scheduled price review by IRAC is May 12.

