Gas prices bounce back up
The price of gasoline on P.E.I. is up Friday morning, but remains below $1 for regular.
Heating oil and diesel also up
The minimum price for regular, self-serve gasoline rose 2.7 cents to $0.96/litre.
For the most part gas prices bounced around $1 a litre in the summer months, staying within two cents of that mark. They were a little more volatile in September, before locking in at just over a dollar for much of October.
Prices had dropped for three consecutive weeks before Friday's increase.
Prices for heating oil and diesel were also up.
Heating oil rose 2.6 cents to $0.72/litre.
The minimum price for self-serve diesel rose three cents to $1.02.
