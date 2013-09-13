Gas prices bounce back up

The price of gasoline on P.E.I. is up Friday morning, but remains below $1 a litre for regular.

The minimum price for regular, self-serve gasoline rose 2.7 cents to $0.96/litre.

For the most part gas prices bounced around $1 a litre in the summer months, staying within two cents of that mark. They were a little more volatile in September, before locking in at just over a dollar for much of October.

Prices had dropped for three consecutive weeks before Friday's increase.

Prices for heating oil and diesel were also up.

Heating oil rose 2.6 cents to $0.72/litre.

The minimum price for self-serve diesel rose three cents to $1.02.

More from CBC P.E.I.