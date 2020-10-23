Gas prices fall back below $1 on P.E.I.
The price of gas fell overnight on P.E.I., the first price change in three weeks.
Price still significantly lower in Nova Scotia
The change came in the regular, weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
The minimum price for a litre of self-serve, regular gasoline dropped 3.4 cents to $0.973.
After dropping almost 30 per cent in March, gas prices began to climb back up in May. They have been stable since mid-June, remaining within a nickel of $1 a litre.
While the price fell on the Island, gas remains significantly cheaper in Nova Scotia.
Minimum prices there range from $0.921 to $0.94, depending on region.
Prices in New Brunswick are slightly higher than P.E.I.'s, set at a maximum of $0.996.
