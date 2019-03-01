P.E.I. gas prices take another jump
The price of gas is up again on P.E.I. for the third time in two weeks.
Heating oil price down
The price was up 3.9 cents, including taxes, for regular, self-serve gasoline Friday morning to $1.079. The price also rose on Feb. 15 and in an unscheduled change on Feb. 21. On Feb. 14, the price was $0.975.
The change came in the regular, start-of-month price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission. IRAC said wholesale prices continue to rise as a result of reduced refining capacity and low inventory.
Islanders are getting a break on heating oil, with the price falling 1.5 cents to $0.941. The price of diesel is unchanged.
Propane prices are up varying amounts for the province's three retailers.
- Irving: Up 0.2 cents to $0.80 for bulk delivery.
- Kenmac: Up 1.8 cents to $0.806 for bulk delivery.
- Superior: Up 0.6 cents to $0.813 for bulk delivery.
The next scheduled price review is March 15.
