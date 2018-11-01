Gas, diesel prices fall on P.E.I.

Prices for most petroleum products fell overnight on P.E.I.

The prices were down as part of the regular start-of-month price review by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The price of regular, self-serve gasoline fell to $1.179/litre from $1.209.

The price of self-serve diesel fell to $1.417/litre from $1.434.

Propane prices were down for all three retailers.

Irving: Bulk delivery down to $0.828/litre from $0.833.

Kenmac: Bulk delivery down to $0.822/litre from $0.833.

Superior: Bulk delivery down to $0.835/litre from $0.84.

The price of heating oil is unchanged. The price decreases follow an unscheduled drop in prices on Oct. 20.

The next scheduled price adjustment is Nov. 15.

