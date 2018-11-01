New
Gas, diesel prices fall on P.E.I.
Prices for most petroleum products fell overnight on P.E.I.
Price drop follows unscheduled October change
The prices were down as part of the regular start-of-month price review by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
- The price of regular, self-serve gasoline fell to $1.179/litre from $1.209.
- The price of self-serve diesel fell to $1.417/litre from $1.434.
Propane prices were down for all three retailers.
- Irving: Bulk delivery down to $0.828/litre from $0.833.
- Kenmac: Bulk delivery down to $0.822/litre from $0.833.
- Superior: Bulk delivery down to $0.835/litre from $0.84.
The price of heating oil is unchanged. The price decreases follow an unscheduled drop in prices on Oct. 20.
The next scheduled price adjustment is Nov. 15.