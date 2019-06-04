Cost of gas, diesel and heating oil drops overnight on P.E.I.
The amount Prince Edward Islanders pay at the pump and on their home heating bills dropped again overnight Thursday.
Self-serve regular gas now sells for between 95.0 and 96.1 cents a litre
The amount Prince Edward Islanders pay at the pump and on their home heating bills dropped again overnight Thursday.
Gasoline went down by two cents a litre at midnight and diesel by one cent, according to a release from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
That leaves self-serve regular unleaded gas at between 95.0 and 96.1 cents a litre and diesel hovering between 99.9 cents and $1.011 per litre.
Furnace oil dropped by 1.5 cents a litre, so that the maximum price that can be charged is 70.1 cents a litre.
This is the second week in a row for a price drop, after two weeks of increases for diesel and heating oil in early October.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.