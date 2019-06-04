Cost of gas, diesel and heating oil drops overnight on P.E.I.

The amount Prince Edward Islanders pay at the pump and on their home heating bills dropped again overnight Thursday.

Gasoline went down by two cents a litre at midnight and diesel by one cent, according to a release from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

That leaves self-serve regular unleaded gas at between 95.0 and 96.1 cents a litre and diesel hovering between 99.9 cents and $1.011 per litre.

Furnace oil dropped by 1.5 cents a litre, so that the maximum price that can be charged is 70.1 cents a litre.

This is the second week in a row for a price drop, after two weeks of increases for diesel and heating oil in early October.

