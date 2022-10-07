Gas, heating oil, diesel prices jump for 2nd time this week
The cost of gas, heating oil and diesel are all up on Friday morning, following the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
Regular gasoline now ranges from $1.762 to $1.773 per litre at the pumps
The cost of gas, heating oil and diesel are all up on P.E.I. Friday morning, following the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
This is the second increase this week.
The minimum price at the pump for gasoline jumped 5.9 cents per litre Wednesday, and then another 6.3 cents Friday morning, bringing it to $1.762.
The cost of diesel has climbed 16.3 cents per litre. The minimum pump price is now $2.164 per litre.
The maximum price for heating oil is also up, rising 14.5 cents to 1.665 per litre.
The next scheduled price adjustment is next Friday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?