Gas, heating oil, diesel prices jump for 2nd time this week

The cost of gas, heating oil and diesel are all up on P.E.I. Friday morning, following the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

This is the second increase this week.

The minimum price at the pump for gasoline jumped 5.9 cents per litre Wednesday, and then another 6.3 cents Friday morning, bringing it to $1.762.

The cost of diesel has climbed 16.3 cents per litre. The minimum pump price is now $2.164 per litre.

The maximum price for heating oil is also up, rising 14.5 cents to 1.665 per litre.

The next scheduled price adjustment is next Friday.