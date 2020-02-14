P.E.I. gas prices jump for the 1st time in 2020

Gas prices on P.E.I. are up for the first time in 2020.

The increase breaks the downward trend in gas prices on P.E.I.

The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission moved the price of gas up by 2.4 cents per litre.

At self-serve outlets, regular unleaded gasoline will now range from $1.112 to $1.124 per litre.

Diesel prices went up by 1.8 cents per litre and will now cost between $1.189 to $1.201 per litre.

It will also cost more for some Islanders to heat their home.

The price of furnace oil increased by 1.4 cents per litre. The maximum price of furnace oil is now 90.8 cents per litre.

However, propane prices are down between 2.6 and 5.1 cents per litre depending on the provider. The maximum price of propane ranges from 65.9 to 69.3 cents per litre.

Prices for petroleum products are reviewed and set by IRAC every Friday.

More P.E.I. news