Heating oil up, gas and diesel prices down on P.E.I.

The price of heating oil bounced back up after two weeks of falling, but prices for gasoline and diesel fell.

The minimum price at the pump for a litre of gasoline fell 5.7 cents to $1.584, the lowest it has been since February. Diesel was down 2.8 cents to $2.632 per litre.

The maximum price of furnace oil rose 7.8 cents per litre to $1.749.

Gas and diesel prices have been on a downward trend since the second week of November.

The average price for propane across different retailers also fell this week. It was down 0.9 cents to $0.913 per litre for bulk delivery.

The next price review from IRAC is scheduled for Dec. 9.