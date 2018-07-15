Gas, furnace oil, diesel prices down on P.E.I.

Petroleum prices on P.E.I. took a tumble Sunday morning.

The price of gas, furnace and stove oil as well as diesel all fell in the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission's latest adjustment.

Gas will decrease by 1.0 cents per litre (cpl).

Furnace and stove oil will decrease by 1.8 cpl.

Diesel will decrease by 2.7 cpl.

Although, some propane prices are going up.

Superior Propane prices will increase by 0.6 cpl.

Kenmac Energy Inc. prices will increase by 2.1 cpl.

Irving Energy prices remain unchanged.

Including adjustments for taxes, pump prices for regular unleaded gasoline at self-serve outlets will now range from 128.3 cpl to 129.5 cpl.

Pump prices for diesel will range from 132.3 cpl to 133.4 cpl. Maximum before tax propane prices will now range from 77.3 cpl to 80.2 cpl.

The maximum price for furnace oil will now amount to 94.3 cpl, plus tax.

The commission's next scheduled price adjustment will be on August 1, 2018.

