P.E.I. gas, diesel, propane and furnace oil all fall overnight
Gas, diesel, propane and furnace oil prices are all down in the weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
Diesel dropped by 5 cents per litre
Gas, diesel, propane and furnace oil prices are all down in the weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
The price of gas fell three cents per litre overnight. At self-serve outlets regular unleaded gasoline will now range from $1.12 to $1.13 per litre.
Diesel dropped by five cents per litre and will now range from $1.28 to $1.29 per litre.
Furnace oil is down 4.6 cents per litre and the maximum price is now set at 99.9 cents per litre.
Propane is down between 6.6 and 7.5 cents per litre depending on the provider. Maximum propane prices will now range from 76.7 to 80.9 cents per litre.
The commission's next scheduled price adjustment is Jan. 24.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.