P.E.I. gas, diesel, propane and furnace oil all fall overnight

Gas, diesel, propane and furnace oil prices are all down in the weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The price of gas fell three cents per litre overnight. At self-serve outlets regular unleaded gasoline will now range from $1.12 to $1.13 per litre.

Diesel dropped by five cents per litre and will now range from $1.28 to $1.29 per litre.

Furnace oil is down 4.6 cents per litre and the maximum price is now set at 99.9 cents per litre.

Propane is down between 6.6 and 7.5 cents per litre depending on the provider. Maximum propane prices will now range from 76.7 to 80.9 cents per litre.

The commission's next scheduled price adjustment is Jan. 24.

