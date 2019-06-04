Gas down 1 cent across P.E.I.
Islanders will be paying a little less for gas Friday morning.
No change to furnace oil, diesel or propane
The price of gasoline was decreased by one cent in the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission's weekly adjustment.
Including taxes, pump prices for regular unleaded gasoline will now range from $1.14 and $1.15 per litre.
There is no change to the price of furnace oil, diesel or propane.
The commission's next scheduled price adjustment is Nov. 22.
