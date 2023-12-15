Fuel prices drop overnight Friday on P.E.I. 

The price of most fuels fell overnight Friday after the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The minimum price at the pump for gasoline went down 3 cents to $1.54 a litre.

The minimum price for diesel fell 2.5 cents to $1.94

The maximum price for heating oil was down 2 cents a litre, to $1.38

Meanwhile, propane prices increased anywhere from 1.2 to 2.1 cents a litre, depending on the provider.

There was no change in propane prices for Island Petroleum.

Gas prices have generally been on a downward trend this fall. The next scheduled adjustment is on Dec. 22.