Gas, diesel prices go up on P.E.I.

It'll cost more to fill up the tank this Labour Day weekend on P.E.I.

Gas prices went up two cents per litre on Saturday.

The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission approved the increase, which puts pump prices for regular unleaded gasoline at self-serve outlets at between 128.2 and 129.4 cpl.

The price of diesel went up three cents per litre and now sits at between 135.7 cpl and 136.9 cpl.

No change in furnace oil

Propane prices decreased by 1.2 cpl for Irving. There was no change in price for Superior Propane and Kenmac Energy Inc.

There was no change in the price of furnace and stove oil. The maximum price for furnace oil will continue to be 94.3 cpl, plus tax.

IRAC's next scheduled price adjustment will be on Sept. 15.

More P.E.I. news