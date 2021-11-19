P.E.I. sees drop in gas, diesel and heating oil prices
The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission announced decreases in the price of gas, diesel and heating oil on P.E.I. Friday morning.
The price of gas is down 1 cent a litre.
The minimum price for regular, self-serve gasoline fell by one cent to $1.42 per litre.
Gas has been over $1.40 since Oct. 8.
Diesel prices dropped by 3.2 cents per litre, with pump prices now ranging from $1.53 to $1.54 per litre.
As for furnace oil, the cost fell by 2.5 cents, leaving it at a maximum price of $1.18.
Prices were also down at three propane retailers on the Island.
- Irving: Down 1.3 cents per litre
- Superior: Down 1.6 cents per litre
- Parkland: Down 1.6 cents per litre
The price at Kenmac and Noonan did not change.
