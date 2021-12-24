P.E.I. diesel and furnace oil prices up, no change in gas

The price of diesel and furnace oil are both up on P.E.I. as of Dec. 24.

Diesel increased by 2.6 cents per litre. Furnace oil went up by 2 cents to $1.155 per litre. Gasoline prices have not changed.

After tax, prices for diesel range from $1.496 to $1.508 a litre.

Pump prices for gas range from $1.365 to $1.377.

Gas prices in P.E.I. reached record highs in October, up to $1.48 on Oct. 22. At the time, analysts were predicting the price would remain high.

The price has been relatively high, more than a $1.30 a litre for most of the year.