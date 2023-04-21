P.E.I. gas price drops after weeks of increase; heating oil, diesel also down

The cost of gas on Prince Edward Island went down on Friday, ending a month-long trend of increasing prices.

It was part of the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The minimum price at the pump for a litre of gas fell 5.7 cents to $1.69.

The price hit a record low for the year $1.55 on March 17 but went up over the next four weeks.

Prices for diesel and heating oil were also down.

The minimum price for diesel dropped 6.9 cents to $1.67 and the maximum price for heating oil 6.3 cents to $1.11. Those prices have been down since February, and they are at the lowest for the year so far.

Propane prices were up a little bit, however.

Changes varied by retailer, with prices for bulk delivery now averaging $0.88 per litre, up 2.2 cents from last week.

The next scheduled review from IRAC is April 28.