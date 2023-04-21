P.E.I. gas price drops after weeks of increase; heating oil, diesel also down
Propane is up a little bit
The cost of gas on Prince Edward Island went down on Friday, ending a month-long trend of increasing prices.
It was part of the regular weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
The minimum price at the pump for a litre of gas fell 5.7 cents to $1.69.
The price hit a record low for the year $1.55 on March 17 but went up over the next four weeks.
Prices for diesel and heating oil were also down.
The minimum price for diesel dropped 6.9 cents to $1.67 and the maximum price for heating oil 6.3 cents to $1.11. Those prices have been down since February, and they are at the lowest for the year so far.
Propane prices were up a little bit, however.
Changes varied by retailer, with prices for bulk delivery now averaging $0.88 per litre, up 2.2 cents from last week.
The next scheduled review from IRAC is April 28.
