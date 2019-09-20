Gas, diesel, furnace oil all up at P.E.I. pumps
Those looking to fill their gas tanks at P.E.I. pumps will be paying a little extra following the Island Regulatory Appeals Commission weekly adjustment.
Gas and diesel up 2.5 cents per litre
Pump prices for regular unleaded gasoline are up by 2.5 cents per litre, and will now range from $1.174 to $1.186 per litre including tax.
Diesel is also up 2.5 cents per litre and will range from $1.291 to $1.303 per litre.
Furnace oil jumped three cents per litre. The maximum price for furnace oil is $0.994 per litre including tax.
There was no change to the price of propane.
IRAC's next scheduled price adjustment is Sept. 27.
