Gas, diesel, furnace oil all up at P.E.I. pumps

Those looking to fill their gas tanks at P.E.I. pumps will be paying a little extra following the Island Regulatory Appeals Commission weekly adjustment.

Pump prices for regular unleaded gasoline are up by 2.5 cents per litre, and will now range from $1.174 to $1.186 per litre including tax.

Diesel is also up 2.5 cents per litre and will range from $1.291 to $1.303 per litre.

Furnace oil jumped three cents per litre. The maximum price for furnace oil is $0.994 per litre including tax.

There was no change to the price of propane.

IRAC's next scheduled price adjustment is Sept. 27.

More P.E.I. news