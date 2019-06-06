Gas prices unexpectedly drop 6 cents on P.E.I.

The price of gas, diesel and furnace oil dropped overnight on P.E.I. in an unscheduled price adjustment.

The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission says the reduction is a result of the significant drop in the wholesale price of petroleum since the commission's last scheduled price adjustment.

With gas dropping six cents per litre the minimum for regular unleaded gasoline at self-serve outlets is now $116.4 per litre, including taxes.

Diesel also dropped four cents overnight and now the minimum pump price for self-serve diesel is $125.4 per litre.

Furnace oil prices dropped 4.6 cents per litre and now sits at a maximum price of 96.5 cents per litre with tax included.

There was no change in the price of propane.

IRAC's next scheduled price adjustment is June 15.

