Province announces updates to Garnishee Act

The province has announced changes to the Garnishee Act, the legislation that governs how much creditors are able to seize from a debtor's paycheque in Prince Edward Island.

The Garnishee Act comes into effect when the court orders a judgment that one party owes money to another. If the debtor doesn't pay that money, creditors can use the Garnishee Act to go directly to the debtor's employer and have their wages handed over in satisfaction of what's owed.

The changes affect how much money is exempt from garnishment, so that a debtor can keep enough of their wages to cover their basic needs.

Michael Fleischmann, acting director of family law and court services, says the exemption amounts previously included in the act were "quite outdated."

"There's also exemptions for a person's cost of accommodations, medical expenses, transportation expenses, and other basic needs like that, he said.

Updates 'to reflect our present reality'

"There were those exemptions there before, but the specified amounts were quite old, so they needed to be updated to reflect our present reality."

Fleischmann said the new amounts will provide clarity and fairness for both debtors and creditors.

"There has to be a balancing of a person's right to earn an income and provide for their basic needs, versus the creditors ability to collect on the debt that's owed to them," he said.

Fleischmann said debtors will be notified of the changes by the prothonotary — the court employee who determines what a debtor's basic exemption will be. The prothonotary will ask debtors for certain documents, and use those to decide on the debtor's basic exemption amount.

The changes to the exemption amounts under Garnishee Act come into effect March 1.