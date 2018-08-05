Garden of the Gulf Museum celebrates 60 years in Montague

Overlooking the Montague River, the red bricked building that houses the Garden of the Gulf Museum has sat in the Town of Montague for 130 years.

The P.E.I. museum, itself, is celebrating its 60 years and is considered the Island's first community museum.

"We are very lucky that we have a lot of support from the business community and local residents and we have been entrusted with the care of all these amazing historically unique artifacts from the area. So we hope to continue that for many years to come," said the museum's development coordinator Jayne Ings.

Jayne Ings, development coordinator for the Garden of the Gulf Museum, said her father was one of the members of the Junior Board of Trade that purchased the original post office to turn it into a museum. (John Robertson/CBC)

Ings said they will be holding a celebratory tea in the town of Montague to celebrate the museums 60th on Aug. 10.

She hopes some of the community members will come dressed in clothes from 1958.

The Garden of the Gulf Museum will celebrate their 60th anniversary with a Tea on August 10 in Montague, P.E.I. (John Robertson/CBC)

The building was constructed in 1888, as the Montague Bridge Post Office and Customs House.

The original cost of the construction — $6,315.47 — included $100 for intricately carved decorative stonework.

It was purchased in 1954 from the federal government for a dollar by a local community organization with the plan of turning it into a community museum.

The original post office and custom house was designed by Thomas Fuller, Canada's chief architect in the department of public works from 1881 to 1896. (Supplied: Garden of the Gulf Museum)

The grand opening was held with the governor general Vincent Massey in 1958. CBC News even sent a crew from Halifax to report on the museum's opening.

Now, the collection has grown to more than 5,000 artifacts, mostly donated from local community members.

People are also collecting things on current events that could one day end up in the museum.

Richard Collins was mayor of Montague 31 years ago when this town hall was built. (John Robertson/CBC)

Meanwhile when the Montague town hall was destroyed on Thursday by fire, one of the things the Montague Fire Department were able to save, along with computers and town files, were some of the historical pictures on the walls.

Ings is hopeful that they will continue to be preserved, along with the story of the town hall's fire itself.

"I went by the town hall the other morning and took some pictures which will be added to our records and 50, 60 years from now people will be looking at some of those pictures ... another way that we will be contributing to local history for years to come," said Ings.

No one was injured and the staff are now working out of a temporary location at the Rural Action Centre.

Postcards with images of the museum building over its 130 years in the town of Montague. (John Robertson/CBC)

