Health P.E.I. CEO departure another symptom of 'crumbling' system, Opposition says

Opposition parties and unions are concerned about what the resignation of Dr. Michael Gardam as CEO of Health P.E.I. could mean for the Island's health-care system.

After three years on the job, Gardam announced in a letter to health-care colleagues he would be leaving his position in late March due to personal reasons.

Hal Perry, interim leader of the Liberal Party, said the CEO is leaving at a "critical time."

"We're at a point where health-care delivery on Prince Edward Island has completely crumbled and just when you think it's hit that point, something else happens," Perry said.

"Contract negotiations with Island family doctors begin this fall. Who leads these negotiations given this announcement? If he is, wouldn't he be seen as a lame CEO duck within these negotiations? So these are huge concerns."

There are more than 700 vacancies in the health-care system, and more than 30,000 Islanders don't have a family doctor.

Interim Liberal Leader Hal Perry says government should have better communicated Gardam's departure. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

Perry said the way Gardam's departure was announced is problematic. He said Health Minister Mark McLane should have communicated the news to Islanders — especially when there is so much uncertainty in the health-care system.

In a statement to CBC News, McLane said his office received Gardam's letter Friday.

Province wants 'smooth transition'

"In the coming days, I will meet with the Health P.E.I. board to discuss next steps in succession planning and ensuring a smooth transition," McLane said.

"I want to sincerely thank Dr. Gardam for his work to improve health care in Prince Edward Island. There has been a lot of progress made under his leadership, and I look forward continuing to make progress in the months and years to come."

There has been a lot of progress made under his leadership. — Health Minister Mark McLane

Interim Green Party Leader Karla Bernard said she was disappointed by the resignation, but "unfortunately not surprised."

"It's something that honestly would creep into my mind fairly consistently is, 'I wonder how long we'll keep Dr. Gardam,'" she said.

The entire board of Health P.E.I. in 2018. Chair Derek Key resigned last year, citing inefficient hiring practices and a "pervasive" lack of accountability.

Interim Green Party Leader Karla Bernard said she was disappointed by the resignation, but 'unfortunately not surprised.' (CBC)

Bernard said Gardam's resignation is an opportunity for government to "take the politics out of health care" and give more autonomy to Health P.E.I.

"We know that these problems certainly didn't start under Dr. Gardam. Yet he's leaving," she said.

"These problems are going to continue to get worse and so, we really need government to step up now."

Opportunity 'to make some changes,' union says

Ashley Clark, president of CUPE P.E.I., which represents some health-care workers, said the departure should be a catalyst for change.

"It is bad in the sense that we don't need this kind of disruption at a time where things are already really difficult, but the structure of Health P.E.I. is already pretty troublesome, and so maybe this is an opportunity to make some changes that are necessary."

Ashley Clark, president of CUPE P.E.I., says whoever becomes Health P.E.I.'s new CEO needs to address problems in a 'systemic' way. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

Clark said supports are needed not just for doctors and nurses, but throughout the entire system.

"I hope that whoever they hire to be in this position is able to look at health on P.E.I. in a systemic way, is able to understand the needs of the Island," she said.

"We have rural, we have urban and we need somebody who understands those complexities and can see it for all of its issues."

Barbara Brookins, president of the P.E.I. Nurses' Union, says Gardam has made some improvements to health-care on the Island. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

Barbara Brookins, president of the P.E.I. Nurses' Union, said Gardam has made some improvements during his tenure, especially when it comes to transparency about communicating how and why certain decisions are made.

"This is obviously going to put us into a period of transition," Brookins said.

"I just wonder if that's not almost a step backwards at this point."