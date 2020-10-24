'Clearly, we have some unhappy doctors,' says acting CEO of Health PEI

The acting CEO of Health PEI says he plans to get to the bottom of why some physicians aren't staying on the Island.

"Clearly, we have unhappy doctors, and some of the things that we've talked about in terms of work-life balance, in terms of the pressures put on doctors on the Island, they definitely take their toll," Dr. Michael Gardam told Louise Martin during an interview Wednesday for CBC News: Compass.

"I have no doubt that Health PEI in one way, shape or form has contributed to these things over the years. And my job is to try to get to the bottom of that."

There is currently a shortage of surgeons at the Prince County Hospital in Summerside.

On Friday, Health PEI warned that all major trauma cases requiring surgery would have to be diverted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown. The diversion plan was in place for five days.

The province says one of the three general surgeons on staff at the Summerside hospital is resigning in June, and another surgeon, working there on a short-term locum contract, will also leave the same month.

Gardam, who has been the acting chief executive at Health PEI for just eight days, said it's clear something needs to change.

He added that the surgeon shortage in Summerside is one of several crises that Health PEI has on its hands at the moment.

The ultimate solution is securing more health-care providers, he said, so that if someone is off sick, takes a holiday, or leaves the Island, the system can handle the absence.

