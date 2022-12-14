Some P.E.I. residents frustrated by delays in garbage pickup
Island Waste Management dealing with staff shortage
A lack of garbage truck drivers is creating delays with curbside pickup, leaving some Island residents frustrated and their bins overflowing.
Near Lakeside Beach on P.E.I.'s north shore, homeowners said they never know when to expect the waste trucks. Garbage can sit at the end of their driveways for days.
Collection day is Tuesday and in one case, they said, no one came until 6 p.m. Friday evening.
Sometimes the entire community is missed, sometimes it's only some houses, said resident Lydia Hughes.
"It's frustrating especially because we're on the north shore it can get pretty darn windy. You don't want to just be leaving garbage out because it blows over and makes quite a mess."
According to Island Waste Management, it's been a problem across P.E.I., and they're getting calls about delays every day.
Karen MacDonald, CEO of Island Waste Management, said the biggest reason is a shortage of staff.
"That's been an issue for a number of months probably even back to the summer. We were seeing a great deal of difficulty for our contractors to recruit drivers…. Like many, many occupations on P.E.I., there just doesn't seem to be people that are interested in the work or that are looking for the work."
MacDonald said the contractors who collect waste have also been dealing with flu outbreaks and reduced staffing because of illness.
Dedicated to smoother schedule
On top of that, they're still trying to catch up with garbage left behind by post-tropical storm Fiona, which has meant longer hours and a strain on equipment.
Everyone is dedicated to getting back to a smoother schedule, she said.
"I certainly understand that people are frustrated, it is frustrating. It's a really difficult situation and I do think for us it's a bit of a perfect storm. So we're working with our contracts every day to try to improve the situation."
Homeowners are encouraged to call Island Waste Management's customer service line when their garbage isn't picked up on time — something Hughes said she's been doing for weeks.
"They should be letting people know that this isn't going to happen. I mean, I don't enjoy spending an hour every week phoning Waste Watch but I kind of do it for the community as much as for myself."
With files from Brittany Spencer
