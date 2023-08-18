Content
Took a rain check on this year's Gold Cup Parade? Here's what you missed

Cloudy skies and mild showers did not stop Islanders and visitors to P.E.I. from claiming a spot along the parade route in Charlottetown Friady.

Charlottetown parade co-ordinator says about 75 floats participated

Participants in this year's Gold Cup Parade still marched along the new Charlottetown route despite unfavourable weather conditions. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Grey skies and mild showers Friday did not stop Islanders and visitors to Prince Edward Island from claiming a spot along the new Gold Cup Parade route in Charlottetown.

Parade co-ordinator Derek Tweel said about 75 floats participated this year.

If you weren't there, scroll through the gallery to get a sense of what took place early Friday.

