Gale warning cancels P.E.I. ferry sailings

Northumberland Ferries has cancelled the remaining sailings between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia for Monday and all sailings Tuesday.

Environment Canada has issued a gale warning for the eastern half of the Northumberland Strait.

Winds are forecast to increase to 65 km/h in the strait Monday afternoon, and continue high through Tuesday.

Sailings are planned to resume Wednesday. The ferries are currently offering four round trips on weekdays, starting from Wood Islands at 6:30 a.m. with the last departure from Nova Scotia at 7 p.m.

The wind will be blowing hard on land as well.

The forecast is for the wind to blow at 50 km/h with gusts to 80 starting Monday evening, easing off only slightly Tuesday, and 40 km/h with gusts to 70.