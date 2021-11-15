Gale warning cancels P.E.I. ferry sailings
Northumberland Ferries has cancelled the remaining sailings between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia for Monday and all sailings Tuesday.
Service should resume Wednesday
Northumberland Ferries has cancelled the remaining sailings between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia for Monday and all sailings Tuesday.
Environment Canada has issued a gale warning for the eastern half of the Northumberland Strait.
Winds are forecast to increase to 65 km/h in the strait Monday afternoon, and continue high through Tuesday.
Sailings are planned to resume Wednesday. The ferries are currently offering four round trips on weekdays, starting from Wood Islands at 6:30 a.m. with the last departure from Nova Scotia at 7 p.m.
The wind will be blowing hard on land as well.
The forecast is for the wind to blow at 50 km/h with gusts to 80 starting Monday evening, easing off only slightly Tuesday, and 40 km/h with gusts to 70.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?