Gas unchanged, furnace oil and propane up on P.E.I.

Islanders won't be paying more for gas and diesel Friday morning, but it just got a little more expensive for some people to heat their homes on P.E.I.

In the regular price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission the price of furnace oil is up one cent per litre.

Including taxes, the maximum price for furnace oil is now $1.005 per litre.

Propane prices are up between 0.3 and 1.7 cents per litre depending on your provider.

Island Petroleum: Up 0.3 cents per litre.

Kenmac Energy: Up 1.7 cents per litre.

Noonan Petroleum: Up 1.7 cents per litre.

Superior Propane: Up 0.4 cents per litre.

Irving Energy: Up 1.2 cents per litre.

The maximum before tax propane prices will now range from 71.5 to 73.5 cents per litre.

The commission's next scheduled price adjustment is November 1, 2019.

