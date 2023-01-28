Price of furnace oil on P.E.I. soars $14.3 cents a litre in 2 days

The price of furnace oil jumped another seven cents per litre Saturday, the second big hike in two days.

On Friday, the price went up 7.3 cents a litre. With Saturday's hike, the maximum price of furnace oil now sits at $1.796 a litre.

The increases were approved by the Island Regulatory Appeals Commission.

The price of diesel also shot up by seven cents a litre, one day after an 8.1 cent increase. The minimum price at the pump is now $2.347 a litre.

The price of regular unleaded gasoline remained unchanged Saturday, after rising 5.8 cents a litre the day before. The minimum price at the pump is now $1.714 a litre.