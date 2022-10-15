Price of furnace oil takes another jump on P.E.I.

The price of furnace oil on P.E.I. took another jump overnight Friday, the third hike in a week approved by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The price went up six cents a litre. After taxes, the maximum price of furnace oil is $2.08 cents per litre.

The price of diesel also went up by six cents a litre. It now sits at $2.63 a litre at the pumps.

The price of regular unleaded gasoline remained unchanged at $1.79 a litre.

The next scheduled pricing adjustment is Oct. 21.