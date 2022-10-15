Price of furnace oil takes another jump on P.E.I.
The price of furnace oil on P.E.I. took another jump overnight Friday, the third hike in a week approved by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
Diesel also up another 6 cents per litre
The price of furnace oil on P.E.I. took another jump overnight Friday, the third hike in a week approved by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
The price went up six cents a litre. After taxes, the maximum price of furnace oil is $2.08 cents per litre.
The price of diesel also went up by six cents a litre. It now sits at $2.63 a litre at the pumps.
The price of regular unleaded gasoline remained unchanged at $1.79 a litre.
The next scheduled pricing adjustment is Oct. 21.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?