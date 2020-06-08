Island family upset over funeral gathering rules

The family of a West Prince woman who died Sunday says P.E.I.'s rules around religious gatherings and funerals are unfairly keeping dozens of them away from her funeral.

Rita Chaisson died early Sunday morning at age 67 after a long battle with cancer, leaving behind a common-law partner, nine siblings, two children, and a dozen grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Because of P.E.I.'s church and funeral gathering limits, just 15 people will be able to attend her funeral Tuesday.

"We have a very large family, so it's hard on a lot of people," said Deanna Peters, Chaisson's niece and goddaughter.

Before she died, Chaisson had asked Peters to read at her funeral.

Deanna Peters said the passing of her aunt and godmother Rita Chaisson has been hard on the large family. (Submitted by Deanna Peters)

"But because of the limit of 15, I don't feel like it's right for me to take the place of one of her siblings," she said.

"Just knowing I can't be there for her, and how much she truly wanted me to be there, it really affects me."

15 in church, 50 in restaurants

Peters said she's among many family members struggling to understand the logic behind the 15-person gathering limit, particularly when the province is allowing 50 people inside restaurant dining rooms.

"Why should we have to choose who gets to go, when a restaurant can have 50 people?" asked Ann Smith, one of Chaisson's cousins.

"To me, somebody passing on is much more important than someone going to eat or have a drink at a bar," added Peters.

Rita Chaisson passed away early Sunday morning at age 67. (Submitted by Ann Smith)

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, was asked last week why the province is allowing more people into restaurants than churches.

"It's difficult, I appreciate, for all of us to understand," said Morrison. "But we look at certain risks."

Morrison said people entering restaurants are more likely to do so at staggered times, and that those sitting at the same table are ideally from the same household, or at least know each other well.

"In a group that would be a larger gathering in a faith community or funeral, you may not know the same number of people, and you're all coming in the same entrance at the same time," she said.

A spokesperson for P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office added to that in an email to CBC Monday.

"Gathering limits for funerals are currently lower for several reasons including, but not limited to, that funerals feature gatherings of a single group of individuals where there is more opportunity for interaction between the entire group," the statement read. "On this note, in Newfoundland two funerals were related to a large outbreak of COVID-19."

A difference for others

That explanation isn't sitting well with Peters.

She said people could easily co-ordinate entering a church or funeral home at staggered times.

"I don't see any reason why all family members can't attend as long as the church is big enough so they can social distance," said Peters.

Peters said the situation is especially frustrating after she and many other family members weren't able to visit Chaisson in the hospital before she died because of visiting restrictions.

She said while it's too late to get the rules changed for her aunt's funeral, she and other family members are speaking out in hopes it may make a difference for others.

"Going through this, especially with cancer, watching our loved one suffer day in and day out, and then to have another burden on our back, having to choose which family members get to come, this should never have to be," said Smith.

"Take the burden off loved ones. Let them have peace."

