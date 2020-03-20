People 'understanding' of scaled-back funerals due to COVID-19, association says

Island funeral homes are adjusting to the new COVID-19 circuit-breaker measures announced by Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison and Premier Dennis King on the weekend.

Until at least Dec. 21, funerals can have no more than 10 people, excluding staff. Faith-based gatherings and weddings have also been scaled back to a limit of 10.

"It was disappointing, but I guess totally understandable with what's going on," said John MacIsaac, secretary-treasurer of the P.E.I. Funeral Directors and Embalmers Association.

"We certainly realize that we want to stop the spread as best we can, and everybody has to do their part for sure,"

There is a 10-person limit for viewings or wakes as well.

'Keep everybody safe'

The new rules are similar to those at the start of the pandemic in March, MacIsaac said.

"A lot of people are very understanding, with the fact we had sort of gone through this back in March. We're all in it together, I guess," MacIsaac said.

"And nobody certainly wants to be the point of a super-spreader event."

MacIsaac said he expects some families will opt to hold larger services later, when gathering limits go up again, he said.

"I think people are, for the most part, realizing what we have to do to keep everybody safe," MacIssac said.

More from CBC P.E.I.