Charlottetown funeral home plans open house to build interest in industry

The Belvedere Funeral Home in Charlottetown is trying something new to get more people interested in the funeral industry.

It is holding an open house later this month.

"It's not easy to find people to work in funeral homes these days, not only as a funeral director but full time or part time," said Faye Doucette, owner of the Belvedere Funeral Home.

The open house will be held starting at 6 p.m. on July 30. Guest speakers who will talk about their experiences working in funeral homes.

"We thought it would be interesting to see who would show some interest or who would like to have some questions answered," Doucette said.

She also plans to discuss how she got into the funeral home business.

Have to be compassionate

Doucette said funeral homes might be partly to blame when it comes to a shortage of workers in the field. "Maybe we haven't put ourselves out there," she said.

People are invited to bring in a resume but there won't be any interviews or job offers, Doucette said.

She said the most important quality needed to work in the industry is compassion. She said those in the business often have to speak to people who are "at the lowest point of their lives."

Doucette said this is the first time the funeral home has hosted this kind of event. She said she has no idea how many people will show up, but some have already been in contact.

