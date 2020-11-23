Warning issued over possible COVID-19 exposure at New Glasgow, P.E.I., funeral home

The Chief Public Health Office is warning about possible coronavirus exposure involving a New Glasgow, P.E.I., funeral home.

The warning came in a news release from Dr. Heather Morrison's office late Monday.

It said that Morrison, "out of an abundance of caution, is … asking anyone who visited the Central Queens Funeral Home in Prince Edward Island on Thursday, November 19 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to closely monitor for symptoms of COVID-19."

The news release does not give any details of what the possible source of exposure might be.

People who visited the funeral home last Thursday evening and develop symptoms are being told to go to a drop-in testing site as soon as possible, and then self-isolate until they get their test results.

"Individuals are also reminded to be diligent about following public health measures, including, wearing a mask; limit close contacts with anyone outside of their household; maintain as much physical distance as possible when in public places; wash their hands regularly," the statement said.

More from CBC P.E.I.