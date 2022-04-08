P.E.I. funeral director faces 66 charges of fraud

The director of a now-closed funeral home on P.E.I. was charged this week with 66 counts of fraud, in relation to how he handled money paid for prearranged funerals.

The charges were laid against 70-year-old Lowell Oakes of Crapaud on Thursday. They include 36 counts of fraud over $5,000, and 30 counts of fraud under $5,000.

"Our investigation isn't over yet — we believe it is possible there may be other victims out there," said Sgt. Craig Eveleigh of Queens District RCMP in a news release.

"We are now asking anyone who purchased a prearranged funeral plan from Dawson Funeral Home in Crapaud between 1996 and 2021 to contact an RCMP detachment in P.E.I. as soon as possible. If you have already filed a report, police will be following up with you."

Oakes was the owner and director of Dawson Funeral Home. In May, the Prince Edward Island Funeral Services and Professions Board announced it had revoked Oakes's funeral director and funeral home operator licences and fined him $15,000 in connection with the allegations.

The funeral services board said issues with the way Oakes was handling prearranged funeral funds came to light during a routine inspection in August 2021.

Under the P.E.I. Prearranged Funeral Services Act, someone who sells a prearranged funeral plan must place the funds into a trust account within 30 days of signing an agreement with the client.

Since RCMP received the initial complaint in August 2021, detailing how funds given to Dawson Funeral Home in Crapaud had not been placed in trust, and that the money was unaccounted for, police have learned of dozens of other cases.

The money involved is in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, the news release said.

Dawson Funeral Home has been closed since August 2021, RCMP said, and its licences were revoked in March.

In April, CBC News reported that three legal actions had been filed against Oakes and his business in P.E.I.'s small claims court over prepaid funeral arrangements.

Oakes is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 22 to enter a plea.