Community fundraising for P.E.I. boy injured in buggy accident

The Wheatley River community is rallying around an 11-year-old boy and his family after he was in an accident involving a horse-drawn buggy and car.

The boy was a passenger in the buggy, and was airlifted to the IWK in Halifax with serious injuries.

The collision happened on Route 224 near Ebenezer at about 9 a.m. The boy was one of five people treated in hospital on Tuesday. Four of the five people sent to hospital had been in the buggy and were all family. The other person was the driver of the car.

Both the buggy and car were travelling east and were on the downside of a hill, when it appears the car hit the back of the buggy, police said.

Five people were treated in hospital and on Tuesday, says Sgt. Craig Eveleigh, with Queens District RCMP. Four were released. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"The child was transferred to the IWK where he remains," said Sgt. Craig Eveleigh with Queens District RCMP.

"I haven't heard any updates with regards to the child's condition," he said on Wednesday, "Nothing that the family wants to release at this time."

Eveleigh also noted that the others who were treated in hospital were released later on Tuesday.

A community fundraiser for the boy and his family is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Wheatley River Community Hall.

'Overwhelming' community support

"I felt something more needed to be done because it's quite something what happened and very traumatic for the family," said Xandra van der Geer, who is organizing the event.

She said the community response within the first 24 hours of the accident has been "overwhelming."

"When I went to bed I had about 60 people who were interested and all were commenting," she said.

"This morning I woke up and I had 100 people coming and now it's at 130."

People have generally been contributing about $50 van der Geer said, but she hasn't set a specific goal for the fundraiser.

"So that was great because that's what community is all about, what we can do for each other."

