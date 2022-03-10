From perogies to free housing, here's how these Islanders are stepping up to support Ukrainians

Lori Jaworski, who operates a regular stall each weekend at the Charlottetown Farmers' Market, said she hopes more Islanders will find ways to help Ukrainians. (Submitted by Lori Jarowski)

Two Prince Edward Islanders are using their resources and skills to show support for Ukrainians: one is making thousands of perogies while the other is offering free accommodation to those fleeing the war-torn country.

Cornwall resident Lori Jaworski is holding what she calls a "Perogies for Ukraine" fundraiser this Saturday at her regular Charlottetown Farmers' Market stall, and is offering six potato-filled dumplings in exchange for a donation.

"We are going to meet with some Ukrainian people at the end of the day and decide where the money is going to go," Jaworski said.

Jaworski, who said her family migrated from Poland, said she understands the trauma of fleeing from war. She said her great-great-grandmother was killed in front of her children by Nazi soldiers during the Second World War.

"I grew up hearing stories of my family fleeing Poland and the sadness that came with the generational trauma," she said.

It's so disturbing in this day and age, after all that we've learned in the last at least hundred years, that this can still happen. - Lori Jaworski

She said her fundraiser also honours her ancestors, as well as her parents, who both died while she was growing up.

"I know that if they were alive today, they would say, 'Lori-Anne, you get your butt in that kitchen and make perogies and give them away and you hope to raise some money,'" she said.

A rally showing support for Ukraine was held Feb. 27 in Charlottetown. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC News)

Jaworski hopes to have 5,000 perogies ready for Saturday.

"While I've been making perogies the last few days, I have been watching the news, snippets here and there, and it just motivates me to just try to do what I can," she said.

"It's so disturbing in this day and age, after all that we've learned in the last at least hundred years, that this can still happen."

Roughly two million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country Feb. 24. Last week, federal Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said Canada was preparing to accept an "unlimited number" of Ukrainians who wanted to leave.

Free housing proposal for refugees

Jaworski is hoping other Islanders can find their own ways of showing support.

"I hope that people are helping in any way that they can," she said. "I know it's a struggle right now between COVID, the war and everything."

'I think the onus is on all of us — as not only businesspeople but Islanders and Canadians — to step up and do whatever we can do,' says Tim Banks. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

Charlottetown developer Tim Banks is offering free rent for a year in his apartment buildings to Ukrainian refugees heading to P.E.I.

"One of the things when you you're kicked out of your country, you don't have a lot, so you have to start over," said Banks, chief executive officer of Pan American Properties.

Banks said he was inspired to help after seeing lawyers with the Stewart McKelvey law firm offering pro bono services for Ukrainians fleeing to Nova Scotia.

"I thought maybe it's time for the rest of the business community to start stepping up," he said.

"We're in the apartment business and although we don't have a great number of vacancies, we'll find them. They will come up."

Banks has two apartments available now and will make more available as needed.

He hopes his proposal inspires other businesses to find ways to help.

"I think the onus is on all of us — as not only businesspeople but Islanders and Canadians — to step up and do whatever we can do," he said.

"We have it pretty good here in Canada, and although we complain a lot, whine a lot, sometimes you have to step back in life and see what you can do."