Home repair funding to double for seniors and Islanders with disabilities

Island seniors and those with disabilities will be able to apply for twice as much money for home repairs as the province will be doubling some of the funds available.

The grants will range from $2,000 to $16,000.

An additional $678,000 will be added to the program's budget over a three-year period, announced in the recent provincial budget.

The total annual budget for the programs will be nearly $3 million.

The increase in funding will be doubled for the following programs:

The grant for Seniors Safe at Home will go from $5,000 to $10,000.

Funding for the Seniors Home Repair program will increase from $2,000 to $4,000.

For seniors and families in need, the P.E.I. Home Repair Program funding will go from $6,000 to $12,000.

For people with disabilities, P.E.I. Home Repair Program funding will go from $8,000 to $16,000.

The programs are geared to help people improve accessibility, safety, energy efficiency, and other needed renovations.

"These programs not only help to maintain the homes of low-income Islanders, but also improve household energy efficiency and assist our seniors to age in place," said Brad Trivers, minister of social development and housing, in the release.

"We are continuously reviewing our programs to see how we can best support the well-being of Islanders and help seniors age well in their homes and stay in their communities."

The increases will be phased in over the next few months.

